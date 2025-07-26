Some of the details contained in a lawsuit filed this week by three fired Department of Justice employees brought a big smile to this Jan 6 reporter.

Over the past month, Attorney General Pamela Bondi has fired several DOJ employees as part of a rolling purge, which began in late January, of bad actors still populating the systemically corrupt agency. Three employees—former assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gordon, former D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Patricia Hartman, and former ethics chief Joseph Tirrell—are suing the DOJ, claiming the dismissals violated their civil service and Constitutional rights.

How Hartman, who for four straight years did little more than crank out a steady stream of press releases bragging about J6 arrests, convictions, and sentences, learned of her firing is particularly gratifying given her nefarious role as a key J6 propagandist:

“At approximately 3:50 PM EDT on July 7, 2025, Ms. Hartman was in her office working on a press release when her computer suddenly shut down,” the complaint read. “As she was in the midst of calling the Help Desk for support, another DOJ official…came to her door and handed her a one-page document, titled ‘MEMORANDUM FOR PATRICIA A. HARTMAN’ from ‘THE ATTORNEY GENERAL’ with the subject line, ‘Notice of Removal from Federal Service.’”

Delish. (Hartman this week called her firing “psychological terrorism.” She would know.)

Gordon was informed by his supervisor on June 27 that he was getting canned.

“Mr. Gordon was directed to turn over his…government devices and access cards, pack up his personal belongings, and leave the building.”

Rights for Me but Not for Thee

J6ers undoubtedly will find it amusing and/or infuriating that Gordon argues the firing violates his Fifth Amendment due process rights. As the senior trial counsel to the Capitol Siege Section, Gordon was one of dozens of assistant U.S. Attorneys from around the country—in his case, the middle district of Florida—who relocated to Washington specifically to work on J6 cases. (President Trump shut down the Capitol Siege section shortly after the inauguration.)

In his own words, Gordon “volunteered” to prosecute and sent to prison fellow Americans for entering a government building on a Wednesday afternoon.

The massive investigation of which Gordon happily volunteered to take a leading role represents the greatest abuse of prosecutorial power against a targeted group of individuals in U.S. history. Prosecutors such as Gordon routinely sought pretrial detention even for nonviolent, first time offenders; successfully opposed motions to move trials out of the most Democratic city in the country; brought unprecedented, and in at least one instance, unlawful charges against J6ers—which resulted in DOJ’s perfect conviction rate for J6ers before D.C. juries.

The DOJ then demanded excessive prison sentences based on the lie that Jan 6 was a “domestic terror” attack.

Gordon, for his part, handled high profile cases such as Richard Barnett, the man photographed with his feet on a desk in Nancy Pelosi’s office, and Eric Munchel, the so-called “Zip Tie Guy.”

Gordon also negotiated the sweetheart deal for infamous J6 provocateur Ray Epps. Following intense media scrutiny, the DOJ finally charged Epps in September 2023 with one misdemeanor despite ample evidence Epps should have faced more serious charges given his behavior on both Jan 5 and Jan 6.

In fact, Gordon admitted in a government sentencing memo that Epps “engaged in felonious conduct during the riot” but was given leniency in part because “Epps has been the target of a false and widespread conspiracy theory that he was an undercover government agent on January 6.”

Gordon continued to express sympathy for Epps in seeking only a six month sentence. “[Due] to the outrage directed at Epps as a result of that false conspiracy theory, he has been forced to sell his business, move to a different state, and live reclusively.” (Judge James Boasberg agreed Epps had already paid a heavy price and sentenced him only to probation and community service.)

Others in Gordon’s clutches were not so lucky. After a D.C. jury quickly convicted Richard Barnett for his largely nonviolent albeit obnoxious excursion in the Capitol, Gordon asked the judge to sentence Barnett to 87 months in prison. “Barnett’s felonious conduct on January 6, 2021 was part of a massive riot that almost succeeded in preventing the certification vote from being carried out, frustrating the peaceful transition of Presidential power, and throwing the United States into a Constitutional crisis,” Gordon wrote.

He sought years in prison for mother-son defendants Lisa Eisenhart and Eric Munchel, both of whom walked through an open door with Capitol police standing by and stayed inside the building for 12 minutes. Both were convicted of an obstruction statute later overturned by the Supreme Court.

Gordon’s hyperbolic sentencing recommendation—he wanted 57 months in federal prison for Munchel and 46 months for Eisenhart—demonstrated a level of dishonesty and emotional immaturity that justifies his firing as a federal prosecutor.

The photo of Munchel holding zip ties, which contrary to media reports he did not bring but grabbed off a table in the building, “symbolized the degree to which rioters had captured and occupied Congress,” Gordon wrote. The zip ties, according to Gordon, meant Munchel was “ready to take hostages.” (He was charged with nothing of the sort.)

He then claimed 59-year-old nurse Eisenhart “decided to throw [her life and career] away on January 6, 2021 in spectacular fashion, attacking her own government to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power.”

Gordon continued to pile on. “[Their] post-January 6…conduct and statements are devoid of any regret, remorse, or apology. Neither Munchel nor Eisenhart has taken any steps to denounce their words and actions on January 6.”

Go Test that “Talent” in the Real World, Pal

Gordon now is using his thespian-like abilities to tell his sob story to the media, insisting he prosecuted “righteous cases” for Joe Biden’s DOJ:

According to his social media, Gordon is outrageously referring to Munchel as the individual who “sought to take Congresspeople hostage.” Zero evidence supports that claim—but Gordon is so accustomed to exaggerating, and on some occasions lying, about the events of January 6 without any pushback that he confidently does the same in the media.

Gordon then blamed the president for the pervasive “fear” inside the DOJ about what happens next:

That isn’t the first and only time Gordon has expressed bias against President Trump. I identified his Twitter account in 2023; Gordon “liked” posts supporting Trump’s impeachment and the 2022 FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago, and mocking Trump for “being born on third base.” Other activity indicated support for abortion and transgenderism. He “liked” a Joe Walsh post that claimed cops are racist and police “need serious reform.”

But what Gordon lacks in integrity, truthfulness, and objectiveness he makes up for in cockiness and overconfidence. He told NBC News reporter Ryan Reilly, who covered the J6 proceedings and trials, that “people who volunteered for [the J6] detail are some of the best, smartest, most talented lawyers in the country.”

Now Gordon can test that braggadocio in the private sector since he, like so many of his ex-colleagues, spent his entire career in government. And he can commiserate with them at the unemployment line.