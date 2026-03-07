Are Politically Charged Investigations Doomed in D.C.?
Recent reports indicating the DOJ's autopen investigation has stalled is the latest frustration for the Trump DOJ with few options to circumvent Trump haters in the D.C. federal courthouse.
So I just did a couple of interviews on this topic. Benny Johnson this morning, War Room yesterday, a couple more scheduled, but I wanted to get a video to you guys quickly related to my post the other night in response to reports that the auto pen investigation and launched by the Trump DOJ, D.C. US attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office apparently has hit a snag, and I’m not really sure why.