I continue to dig into what I call “The Blaze Bomber” story but fallout over the piece changes on a near-hourly basis so hopefully I will be ready to post a thorough update on Sunday. In the most recent development (as I write this Saturday morning), the individual accused by the Blaze of planting the dummy pipe bombs on the evening of Jan. 5 has lawyered up; her attorney, a well-connected former DOJ employee with ties to at least a few Trump lawfare perpetrators, has denied the allegations and appears poised to soon file a defamation lawsuit.