Bits and Pieces: November 30
The week ahead should feature court action in Jeb Boasberg's contempt investigation and the appeal of Judge Currie's dismissal of the Comey and James indictments.
I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving! We are digging out of a record-breaking snowstorm in Chicago with more to come including record-breaking temperatures—and not in a good way!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Declassified with Julie Kelly to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.