According to a breaking report this afternoon at Fox News, Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a one-page order directing an unnamed government prosecutor to bring Russiagate hoax conspiracy evidence to a federal grand jury.

WATCH:

Bondi’s directive is in response to criminal referrals sent last month by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in the wake of recent bombshell disclosures in the Russigate hoax. (My reporting and relevant documents can be found here.) Following the disclosures, the Department of Justice formed a “strike force” on July 23 to review the records.

An investigation into a criminal conspiracy targeting President Trump likely would involve events beginning in early 2016 at the Obama White House and stretching into late 2024 when Special Counsel Jack Smith was forced to drop his two criminal cases against Trump following his election win—which would cover the five-year statute of limitations under conspiracy statutes.

Conspiracy requires the participation of two of more individuals, which won’t be a heavy lift given the long list of Russiagate hoax perpetrators. CIA Director John Ratcliffe also sent perjury referrals for John Brennan and James Comey to the DOJ last month. Over the weekend, Ratcliffe suggested legal accountability is coming in addition to more document dumps. (Apologies for Trey Gowdy sighting here):

More to come!