Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen M. Heffernan's avatar
Kathleen M. Heffernan
14h

Brennan should be in jail for treason.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Brian Ahier's avatar
Brian Ahier
14h

Penitentiary face Brennan is a traitor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Julie Kelly
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture