Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
War Eagle's avatar
War Eagle
4h

This post on X is from Justin who was one of Dan’s producers on his very successful show. I have a lot of faith in Dan and trust him, when he says something he backs it up with receipts. “Just saw .@dbongino at mass today (not .@FBIDDBongino this time)

He’s in good spirits, looks great, and is doing well

AND, best of all, assures me there are some big things coming with some big names that you know. Stay tuned…”

God bless you Dan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stay Strong USA's avatar
Stay Strong USA
4h

I so much typically do not delight in watching humans endure some level of inconvenience and manageable hardship but I make an exception for these lousy, grimy low life's.

In a related topic @Julie, being that he cites Jan 6th. I and plenty of others have made this first point before but I have secondary point too:

1) Jan 6 never happens if Pelosi, Bowser, Schumer et al secure the Capitol as Trump admin advised. And

2) Just think if repubs had been a little extra careful to avoid what dems might try to do to turn Jan 6 into political weapon and instead of hosting "stop the steal" rally/protest at and near Capitol, instead had rally far away from such temptations. Airport hangar? A park grounds? A nearby city?

The points still could have been made, but no Mike Pence martyr trip, dems no event to twist to their advantage.

And those 2 points demonstrate what an overblown drama it has become. Absolutely ridiculous and disingenuous how dems have tried to weaponize it.

There was never any armed invasion planned. It was a rally/protest.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Julie Kelly
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture