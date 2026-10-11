Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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Holly S.'s avatar
Holly S.
3d

The old lawyer’s question to a witness making contradictory statements: “Were you lying then or are you lying now?” could be asked of Hutchinson over and over again. I watched this farce in real time and knew then it was all (excuse the pun) trumped up to hurt the President. Does anyone believe Trump would or even could reach over to grab the Beast steering wheel? That lie just defies physics and logic! She sold her soul for an hour of prime time grandstanding. Does her mirror break when she looks into it? I’m so looking forward to your future reports on her fate!

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Petey Kay's avatar
Petey Kay
3d

Lock her up.

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