Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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Sharon Postel's avatar
Sharon Postel
9h

Never realized how smug & self-righteous these judges are until watching Trump lawfare - & J6 before that. (Thank you Julie for your incredible reporting!) Most at all levels are politically appointed- AFTER they support (contribute to) sponsoring politicians. Most are forced to retire at age 70 & become nobodies. But on the meantime can wreak havoc on people & country.

Thank you so much for this article!

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working rich's avatar
working rich
8h

The judges should be impeached and deported

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