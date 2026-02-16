Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

Cranky Frankie
10h

Looks like Blue states might be handing out Real IDs to anybody. This guy "crossed the U.S. border in 2023 using the Biden-created CBP One phone app and received a non-domiciled commercial driver’s license (CDL) from the state of Pennsylvania last year."

I guess he got a green card somehow while claiming to live outside the US. That puzzles me.

Charles Wemyss, Jr.'s avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.
11h

This post describes a lot. Layer upon layer of federal and state agencies cutting across the lower 48 and likely crossing into Canada and into Alaska. Police agencies, prosecutors, IRS, what else? A giant parfait of regulatory oversight, yet States hand out CDL’s like jelly Beans on Ronald Reagan’s Resolute Desk. No one knows anything, everyone knows everything. Nothing changes. Sean Duffy is going to have an investigation. Okay we watched a video where a driver never bothered to break his semi tractor trailer, and swerved across the road into oncoming traffic. One can guess he was asleep at the wheel when he came up on the back of the tractor trailer in front of him. He was going too fast to break safely without jack knifing the truck and trailer. Wanna guess he was overloaded and over weight in the trailer. How about the brakes? This is a classic “Who shot John?” Well, John is dead, we know who shot him, what are we going to do about it.

Well four people are dead. Needlessly killed, in principle, a homicide. While it is critical that the driver do some time behind bars, it is more critical that the Feds dig in, and throw the owner in the can as well. Sorry, we all know there are not enough truck drivers and the over road freight business is fraught with peril. But that doesn’t excuse any of this mess. Someone needs to pay with more than money.

If Elon Musk were left to his own devices, we would never see an over the road human driver again. When Musk speaks of a transformation economically because of robots and AI, he talking about disinter-mediating the human condition from the action hand, in this case over the road drivers and the fragility of the human to sustain long hours in repetitive work.

“How many more Mr. Speakeraaahhh, how many more??” Well as many as it takes to bring about a change. Don’t hold your breath.

