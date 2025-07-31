Today is the nine-year anniversary of the opening of Crossfire Hurricane, the Obama FBI’s criminal investigation into nonexistent ties between the Kremlin and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

So what better time to release yet another document demonstrating how the Trump-Russia election collusion farce was concocted by top Obama officials (including the president himself) in cahoots with the Clinton campaign?

Senator Charles Grassley just released the newly declassified annex to the report produced by Special Counsel John Durham, who was appointed by former Attorney General William Barr to investigate the origins of Crossfire Hurricane. Durham issued his report in 2023: “[Based] on the evidence gathered in the multiple exhaustive and costly federal investigations of these matters, including the instant investigation, neither U.S. law enforcement nor the Intelligence Community appears to have possessed any actual evidence of collusion in their holdings at the commencement of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation,” Durham concluded.

A few quick takeaways:

An email (or composite of emails) by a top Soros Fund official in July 2016 appears to confirm Hillary Clinton approved of the Trump-Russia election “hacking” narrative;

Top Obama administration officials were aware of intelligence reports related to the Clinton campaign’s plans to dirty up Trump with the manufactured scandal but instead pursued the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign;

Everyone was alarmed at Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s unfazed reaction to information that she acted as a conduit between the DOJ and Clinton staff;

Clinton, John Podesta, Jennifer Palmieri, and Jake Sullivan were interviewed by Durham in 2021 and 2022—within perjury statute of limitations—and denied knowledge of the Soros official’s email and any Trump-Russia plan;

Exculpatory evidence was excluded in Jim Comey’s application before the FISA court to spy on Carter Page.

“Based on the Durham annex, the Obama FBI failed to adequately review and investigate intelligence reports showing the Clinton campaign may have been ginning up the fake Trump-Russia narrative for Clinton’s political gain, which was ultimately done through the Steele Dossier and other means,” Grassley said in a press release accompanying the annex.

The 29-page annex is here:

https://www.grassley.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/declassified_durham_annex_released_by_chairman_grassley.pdf