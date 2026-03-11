Declassified with Julie Kelly

HR
1h

The Karma is truly appreciated; however, we are now 14 months into this administration, and we need to see accountability. I am very concerned about the courts being corrupted in D.C. at both the judge level and, more disturbingly, at the jury level. With that said, what is Congress doing? Where are the public hearings? Where is the accountability for the improper original J6 Committee? Why hasn't Liz Cheney been questioned? Why hasn't Nancy Pelosi been questioned? Why not subpoena her phone records? We need accountability or this will happen again.

Steve Hoffman
1h

Absolutely hysterical. Bravo David Warrington. Can't wait for memes of Biden eating words.

Your write-up is spot on, Julie!

