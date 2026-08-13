Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
17h

Julie, Why do all articles about any of this always end with "too bad nothing will happen...". That makes my blood boil and it should make everyone else's boil, too. What are we missing?

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War Eagle's avatar
War Eagle
17h

When can we expect any of these thugs to go to prison? Undeniably evidence should send several to prison, open and shut case!!

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