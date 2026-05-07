Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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War Eagle's avatar
War Eagle
11m

Excellent article Julie! There is hope those responsible may held accountable. From now to midterms I am pretty confident we will see many indictments by AG Blanche, he is doing a great job so far.

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ron
7m

This would only work with a non-corrupt prosecutor. merrick was hardly that.

clinesmith has already been tried, and was obviously a soldier for the cause. He got suspended sentence, then was even rebarred after a "polite" interval. He can't be tried again.

And isn't 1512 affected by statutes of limitations? Virtually all of this stuff occurred more than five years ago - seemingly the standard SOL for political crimes.

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