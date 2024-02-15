Kate Chandler is a pseudonym; she is a court researcher and investigator covering ongoing trials in Georgia. Content related to those court proceedings will be available to paid subscribers only.

This week, an evidentiary hearing is scheduled in the Georgia RICO case against President Trump and the remaining 14 co-defendants. The focus of the hearing, however, will not be on the alleged offenses charged against the defendants. Instead, it will examine the details of a personal romantic relationship between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor she appointed to the case.

The revelation of Willis’ intimate relationship with Wade is set against a backdrop of an intricate web of financial transactions and strategic appointments surrounding the Trump investigation. The pivotal moment came when Willis approached her then-secret lover, Nathan Wade, for the special prosecutor role in the case—a move that coincided with the county’s approval of additional funds to address a COVID-induced case backlog. Wade's acceptance of the role—a position for which he was very well compensated and that strategically advanced both his and Willis’ careers—was followed the next day by his filing for a divorce from his wife.