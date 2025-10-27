Declassified with Julie Kelly

War Eagle
12h

Could it be possible the “unreliable witness “ is the one who placed the pipe bomb in the alley? Was it hidden in her laundry basket? Why are there so many inconsistencies in her story? Liars never remember all their lies. The FBI should do a thorough background check on her.

Teresa Maupin
12h

"... it is clear that the purpose of Jan. 6 was to put Trump in prison and use the label “insurrection” as a way to prohibit him from ever again occupying public office." Totally agree. And the lawfare types know the statute of limitations is running out. The corrupt manipulation is mind-blowing. Thanks for this report, Julie.

