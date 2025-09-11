Arizona Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego took to the Senate floor on Wednesday to condemn the Pentagon’s plans to give Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter executed by a Capitol Police officer on January 6, an honorary military funeral. Gallego had filed a resolution to prevent the Air Force from going forward with the plans. “Ashli Babbitt is a traitor,” Gallego proclaimed. He then spent the next three minutes unleashing a vile and highly personal attack against Babbitt, who had served in the military for 13 years including eight deployments.

Watch:

Around the same time Gallego was again using the events of January 6 to stoke rage among the Democratic Party base, nearly 2,000 miles away a still unknown shooter was on the campus of Utah Valley University preparing to assassinate Charlie Kirk. And while a shocked MAGA nation, including his own constituents, awaited word on Kirk’s condition, Gallego proudly posted his tirade on his official Senate X account. (It was deleted after I called him out.)

Gallego then tried to save face by posting a laughably insincere message about Kirk’s murder. “Beyond politics Charlie Kirk was someone’s father, husband and son. Remember that first, before engaging in whataboutism. His family will never be the same. Political violence has to stop by all sides.”

But of course Gallego, like each of his Democratic colleagues, is full of shit. Political violence is only prevalent on one side—his side—and no amount of mendacious rhetoric about a four-hour protest in a government building on a Wednesday afternoon when the only people who died were Trump supporters will change that fact.

The Both-Siding of Political Violence

In reaction to Kirk’s murder, soulless Democrats responsible for dousing daily fuel on America’s raging political fire robotically mimicked the “political violence” canard. Everyone from Bernie Sanders and Barack Obama to Ilhan Omar puked out, likely reluctantly, the same stiff lines in unison. “[There] there can be no tolerance for political violence in America,” declared Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut.

His flaccidity, however, represented a stark change of heart from just a day earlier. Here is Murphy calmly discussing going to war with Republicans.

Versions of Murphy’s transparent pivot played out across social media on Wednesday and Thursday; the same cabal of Democrats, media figures, and NeverTrump haters culpable for ratcheting up the temperature against the president and anyone around him tried to clean their hands of dirty fingerprints.

Perhaps the best example is inveterate liar and insidious try-hard David French. For a solid decade, French has helped lead the now threadbare NeverTrump movement, a ragtag group of washed-up “conservatives” who banded together in 2016 to act as useful idiots for the Left. (I wrote a book about NeverTrump in 2020.)

Get That Plank Out of Your Eye, Pastor French

One would be hard pressed to find someone who has spread more vicious lies and made more bombastic warnings about the president and MAGA movement than French. A glance through his most recent articles at the New York Times—constantly prostrating before the Left as an alleged “conservative” gets one cushy gigs at corporate news organizations—demonstrates how French dutifully contributes to the drumbeat of hate and rage.

“[Each] new day brings us fresh evidence of a deeply troubling trend: America is no longer a stable country, and it is growing less stable by the day,” French warned in June.

French’s recent headlines say it all: “Kindness is MAGA Kryptonite.” “Trump is Doing Real Damage to America.” “The Trump Crisis Deepens.” (That doozy was written two weeks after Inauguration Day.) “Can Martial Law Happen in America?”

Just two weeks ago, French once again referred to the Trump administration as an “authoritarian regime” for bringing reform to the weaponized Department of Justice. “The atomic bomb has detonated, and only the American people can ultimately pick up the pieces and repair our Republic. But until a decisive number of Americans reject the man and his movement, he will continue to wreck American justice, and not even the Constitution can stand in his way,” French claimed.

But butter wouldn’t melt on French’s forked tongue when talking about Kirk in his latest column. Suddenly, French’s open contempt for a movement Kirk helped build disappeared. He described Kirk as a “hero to countless conservative college students” and “the most successful conservative political personality in America not named Donald Trump.”

His crocodile tears continued; as if to compete with Kirk, French said during visits to college campuses, he tells students the thing that worries him the most is “hatred.” LOL.

“Even vast political differences can be managed when people acknowledge the humanity and dignity of their opponents. At the same time, however, small conflicts can spiral into big ones when hatred and vengeance take away our eyes and ears.” French opined.

Really? REALLY?

Is this the same Charlie Kirk who French cited by name as being part of a movement that has “lost its moral voice and its moral will?” The same Charlie Kirk, according to French, who is “aggressively punitive and perpetually aggrieved” and spreading “lies and conspiracies” after Kirk defended Alex Jones in 2022?

The same Charlie Kirk who French accused of contributing to “rightwing antisemitism” in 2023?

When Kirk and others including Vice President JD Vance mocked “childless” women who overpopulate the Democratic Party, French described their views as “malicious.” He even went so far as to question their promotion of having big families—it often fosters “a sense of moral superiority, French said—and suggested their efforts were racist.

And what about French’s appalling attacks against Christian Trump supporters in general? Kirk not only led countless young people to the MAGA movement but also an untold number to Jesus Christ. Yet French cited comments made by Kirk at an evangelical event last year as proof that “ancient hatreds are re-emerging in the Christian far right.”

“The MAGA method is clear. First, it whips up its people into a religious frenzy. It lies to convince them that the Democrats are an existential threat to the country and the church. It tells worried Christians that the fate of the nation is at stake. Then, just as it builds up the danger from the Democrats, it constructs an idol of Trump, declaring his divine purpose and spreading the prophecies of his coming return. He is to be the instrument of divine vengeance against his foes, and his frenzied foot soldiers are eager to carry out his will. They march eagerly to culture war, flying the flag of the House of Trump.” David French, March 2024

Four months later, Trump survived an assassination attempt.

Reaping and Sowing Time

But sweet Charlie Kirk did not. As we continue to mourn his unfathomable loss, pray between sobs for his devoted wife and their beautiful children, and try to console millions of young Americans grief-stricken and angry—those responsible for stoking the sort of hate that resulted in Charlie’s assassination will not be forgiven. Or forgotten.

That means you, David French.