What a way to kick off the weekend.

James Comey, who helped perpetrate the Crossfire Hurricane fraud on the American people in an attempt to destroy President Donald Trump, has been indicted by a grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia. The charges relate to Comey’s sworn testimony before the U.S. Senate on September 30, 2020; the five-year statute of limitations expires on Tuesday. (Comey had testified remotely from his Virginia home that day—fortunately making the eastern district of Virginia, not Washington DC, the proper jurisdiction.)

The FBI opened an investigation into Comey and his corrupt sidekick, former CIA Director John Brennan, in July following a criminal referral sent by current CIA Director John Ratcliffe. The indictment accuses Comey of “falsely stating to a US Senator during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing that he…had not ‘authorized someone else at the FBI to be an anonymous source in news reports.’”

Comey previously had testified that he did not leak or authorize leaks to the media pertaining to either the Trump investigation or the Hillary Clinton investigation. He stood by that testimony during the Sept 2020 hearing:

So who is “Person One?” If it is Hillary Clinton, then the source of the leak is disgraced former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe—who would be “Person Three.” That leak has been a source of contention between McCabe and Comey, and the basis for an internal investigation by the Department of Justice’s inspector general. It resulted in an October 2016 article by the Wall Street Journal entitled, “FBI in Internal Feud Over Hillary Clinton Probe,” which disclosed a wide-ranging investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

President Trump, who has openly pushed for the investigation, cheered the news on Truth Social:

Attorney General Pam Bondi weighed in on the indictment on X: “No one is above the law. Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case.”

Dan Bongino, deputy director of the FBI also posted his thoughts. “When Director Patel and I took on our leadership positions in the FBI we promised the American people accountability. Promises matter.”

Deep Staters Weep

The investigation recently has been mired in controversy in what appears to be another instance of establishment DOJ operatives undermining the directives of higher-ups including the president. Erik Siebert, the Democratic-endorsed U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, resigned (President Trump said he was fired) last week after he resisted pursuing charges against Comey and New York Attorney General Leticia James. Siebert has been replaced by Lindsey Halligan, who represented the president in his August 2022 lawsuit seeking a special master following the FBI’s armed raid of Mar-a-Lago.

ABC News reported that three “career prosecutors” authored a declination memo—meaning declining to pursue an indictment—claiming that “seeking the charges would violate DOJ policy, raise serious ethical issues, and risk being rejected by the grand jury.” The latter prediction obviously did not come to fruition.

One of the “career prosecutors” suspected of co-authoring the memo is Maya Song. Until recently, Song was the number two at the office but has been demoted to a line prosecutor (for now.) Before joining the office last October, Song was the senior counsel to Lisa Monaco, Joe Biden’s deputy attorney general, a longtime Obama confidante, and one of the architects of the Russiagate hoax. (Comey’s son-in-law, Troy Edwards, who was on the prosecution team for the Oath Keepers’ cases related to Jan 6, tonight resigned from the EDVA office as well.)

Reporters also are melting down. Ken Dilanian, pejoratively known as “Fusion Ken” for acting as a reliable scribe for the Deep State, posted this on X: “What I am hearing from DOJ sources: The Comey indictment is among the worst abuses in DOJ history. Shocking. It’s hard to overstate how (sic) a big a moment this is.”

Comey, who has a blog on Substack where he has routinely posted weird videos about the president, also weighed in:

The DOJ still has an uphill battle in securing a conviction. Court records revealed the grand jury was not unanimous in its decision to indict; the Alexandria division of the eastern district of Virginia is solidly blue—and despite a feeling among Democratic voters that Comey cost Hillary Clinton the election in 2016, their hatred of Donald Trump outweighs any grudge against Comey.

But for now, MAGAland can rejoice that arguably the most contemptible Trump foe is sweating his future and, at the very least, spending time and money to defend himself. Perhaps Trump supporters won’t go as far as Martha Stewart—who famously said Comey, who successfully prosecuted her on perjury charges, and his DOJ colleagues should be “put in a Cuisinart and turned on high”—but his indictment sure tastes sweet.