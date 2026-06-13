Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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War Eagle's avatar
War Eagle
5h

Is it just me or are all the anti Trump people connected in one way or the other? Seems they all know each other and have the same agenda, get Trump no matter what. TDS always brings out the worst of the worst.

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William Pritting's avatar
William Pritting
5h

Trump can take the left’s little insults in stride as he marches onward and upward to Make America Great Again.

Washington founded the Nation

Lincoln preserved the Union

Trump saved the Constitution and preserved the USA as an independent sovereign nation that is a Capitalistic Constitutional Republic.

President Trump is fighting an existential threat from the UniParty of Democrats (Globalist Socialists) & RINOs (Internationalist Fascists) who seek to abolish the USA as an independent sovereign nation, who seek to abolish the U.S. Constitution, and who seek to subordinate Americans under the UN-WEF Agenda 21/2030 Sustainable Development Goals (Dictates)!

UN/Democrats = Globalist Socialists

WEF/RINOs = Internationalist Fascists

Globalist Socialism = Centralized Control over the Global Society

Internationalist Fascism = Centralized Control over the Global Economy

Technocracy = Socialism + Fascism

Technocracy is the Government of Globalism

UN - WEF Partnership (2019)

https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/06/world-economic-forum-and-un-sign-strategic-partnership-framework/

Transforming Our World: The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

https://sdgs.un.org/2030agenda

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