As I reported on X on Sunday, it appears Attorney General Pamela Bondi and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino have agreed to a truce. Bongino was prepared to imminently resign over Bondi’s botched handling of the Jeffrey Epstein matter; President Trump told reporters on Sunday he had spoken with Bongino and indicated his longtime friend was “in good shape” without any plans to depart soon.

If true, the development represents good news since the clash of wills pitted the White House against some of the president’s most loyal influencers, prompting one of the biggest political crises in the administration to date. Trump appears to have successfully calmed the waters both behind the scenes and online.

Unfortunately, not only did the Epstein matter create deep division in MAGAland, fixation on the topic sucked the oxygen out of the media sphere related to significant achievements within the Department of Justice. Bondi and her team continue to clean house at the systemically corrupt department as longtime employees are either fired or leave voluntarily amid “differences” with the president’s policies. The most recent purge includes members of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team, J6 prosecutors, and the spokeswoman at the most powerful U.S. Attorney’s office in the country.

But rather than take their well-deserved firings on the chin like grown ups, self-proclaimed “victims” of the personnel wrecking ball emote on social media or to slavish reporters proving that DOJ employees are a partisan, sanctimonious, and downright annoying bunch of humans.

Poor Poor Pitiful Me, Part 1,306

For example, Bondi last week fired Joseph Tirrell, head of the DOJ’s ethics office. (LOL). Tirrell, according to Bloomberg News, is “a career attorney who’d spent nearly 20 years at the department,” meaning Bondi was stuck with him until the DOJ could find a reason to terminate. No details are available as to why Tirrell finally got the boot but he reportedly did, among other things, oversee Special Counsel Jack Smith’s operation.

Last February, Tirrell reviewed Smith’s last disclosure report, which revealed the special counsel had received $140,000 in pro bono legal advice after the 2024 election. (The president promised to investigate Smith, who handed down two criminal federal indictments against Trump in 2023.)

It’s unclear whether Tirrell approved that free legal work, flagged any excessive expenditures—the special counsel’s office spent roughly $50 million in a little over a year—or identified any conflict of interests within the office. But instead of simply updating his resume, Tirrell followed in the light-in-the-loafers footsteps of his former colleagues by penning a tale of woe on social media.

Patricia Hartman, the longtime spokeswoman at the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office, went straight to CBS News last week to bitch about her invitation to the unemployment line. Hartman, no doubt at the direction of Biden appointee Matthew Graves, spent four years churning out daily press releases to boast about the Biden DOJ’s success in the politically-motivated January 6 investigation. Hartman even issued press releases on the misdemeanor cases against Trump confidants Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro; U.S attorney’s offices rarely pursue federal misdemeanors and certainly never brag about it in press releases if they do.

Nonetheless, Hartman portrayed herself as the victim of a political operation rather than the devoted mouthpiece of one:

Hartman is the only J6 propagandist to hit the streets. Following an immediate expulsion of J6 and Jack Smith prosecutors back in late January, the DOJ is back to the chopping block in both matters. Bondi just fired at least 20 lawyers and staffers assigned to Smith’s team bringing the total number of scalps to 37. (Smith resigned on January 10.) At least three prosecutors who handled high-profile J6 cases also got the ax this month with more to come, according to my own sources.

Voluntary Self Deportation

Many DOJ employees are leaving voluntarily rather than anxiously refresh their email inbox for a message with the subject line, “Notice of Removal From Federal Service.” Dozens of employees working at the DOJ unit responsible for defending the administration against a nonstop deluge of lawsuits have resigned, according to a Reuters analysis this month. Prosecutors complained of a heavy workload--boo hoo!--and ideological differences with the new boss.

"Many of these people came to work at Federal Programs to defend aspects of our constitutional system. How could they participate in the project of tearing it down?” one lawyer who recently quit told Reuters.

A similar exodus is underway at the DOJ’s civil rights division where nearly 70 percent of the division’s attorneys have headed for the exits rather than work for Harmeet Dhillon, the president’s pick to run the office. Apparently the totally nonpolitical lawyers object to doing things like keeping boys out of girls’ sports, protecting children from surgical mutilation, and combating religious bias—just a few of Dhillon’s stated objectives.

All of this comes on top of months of success in identifying and firing known partisans at both the DOJ and FBI, an historic purge with no signs of stopping. The moves are “creating rampant speculation and fear within the workforce over who might be terminated next,” former staffers told the Washington Post.

Which should be sweet music to the collective ears of Trump supporters. Unfortunately, this good news is being silenced by a cacophony of discord and demands in the Epstein case—something the enemies of MAGA are enjoying all too much.