I wanted to share some of my interviews from this week—I got very busy after the Sunday night announcement about Hunter Biden’s pardon!

You won’t want to miss the X Spaces we did with George Tanios, one of two men framed in the “attack” of Ofc. Brian Sicknick. While his story is one of the worst, it in many ways represents what all J6ers have endured.

Have a wonderful weekend, lots more to come next week! I will have a big piece up Monday on Real Clear about DC judges’ responses to pardon-related requests. Sure to make your blood boil!

