Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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Brian Ahier's avatar
Brian Ahier
3d

There must be accountability!

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6 replies by Julie Kelly and others
War Eagle's avatar
War Eagle
3d

Our country was saved when Trump was re-elected, however if the Democrat Socialist Communist Party wins control and the power they so crave it will be a long two years until the 2028 elections. Impeachment and more rampant corruption will take place. The fraud that this administration has uncovered will be totally ignored and only get worse. Every election is important but this midterm is the most important of all time! Jack Smith will also be swept under the rug.

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