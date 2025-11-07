Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
War Eagle's avatar
War Eagle
16h

Hopefully either Comey or Brennan, if indicted will be found guilty and sentenced. I hope one of them or both of them flip on Obama for a plea deal. I’d rather see Obama indicted and found guilty, a huge bonus would be if Hillary is indicted found guilty and sentenced to prison. We can only pray that justice will prevail.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Don Reed's avatar
Don Reed
16h

11/07/25: Good news, indeed. God bless all who have had a hand in nailing Brennan, America's most useful idiot since ... its inception?!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Julie Kelly
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture