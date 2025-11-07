Things are looking grim for former CIA Director John Brennan—and it couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.

The ex-spook recently has been caught on camera fuming in response to questions about his involvement in Russiagate and his false claims about Hunter Biden’s laptop right before the 2020 presidential election. (Brennan was one of 51 former intelligence officials who signed an open letter insisting that news reports about the laptop’s explosive contents represented “classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”)

But Brennan has more to worry about than facing confrontational questions in public forums. Like his Russiagate partner-in-crime James Comey, Brennan is likely to soon find himself on the other side of the law as the defendant in a criminal case brought by the U.S. government. As our friend Mike Davis has hinted, it appears a grand jury in southern Florida will get to work early next year on what Davis has called a “grand conspiracy” investigation dating back to the origin of Crossfire Hurricane in 2016. The perpetrators of the decade-long crusade to take down Donald Trump and destroy the MAGA movement reportedly are in the crosshairs.

That includes Brennan.

The Link to Obama

Brennan, after all, acted as the conduit between his office and the Obama White House in manufacturing and promoting the Trump-Russia election collusion hoax. For months behind the scenes, Brennan passed off the Steele dossier as a legitimate intelligence product rather than the byproduct of another dirty tricks operation run by the Clintons and the Democratic Party.

“Early last August, an envelope with extraordinary handling restrictions arrived at the White House,” an April 2017 Washington Post article revealed. “Sent by courier from the CIA, it carried ‘eyes only’ instructions that its contents be shown to just four people: President Barack Obama and three senior aides. Inside was an intelligence bombshell, a report drawn from sourcing deep inside the Russian government that detailed Russian President Vladi­mir Putin’s direct involvement in a cyber campaign to disrupt and discredit the U.S. presidential race.” That “bombshell,” of course, was the series of memos known as the Steele dossier.

To keep the internal hype alive, Brennan convened meetings in the Situation Room in gatherings that replicated the secrecy of the plans to capture Osama bin Laden. A secret task force created by Brennan included analysts and officials from the CIA, the FBI, and the NSA. By September 2016, Brennan started to warn top Congressional leaders about Russia’s alleged plot to interfere in the election to help Trump win.

After Trump’s shocking victory, Obama and his top apparatchiks, including Brennan, raced to delegitimize the election results. On December 9, 2016, Obama ordered a rushed assessment outlining how Putin had hijacked the election and demanded its completion before Inauguration Day; Brennan’s infamous intelligence community assessment (ICA) was published on January 6, 2017.

“It was based largely on the work done by the task force Brennan had established and made public what the CIA had concluded in August, that ‘Putin and the Russian government aspired to help President-elect Trump’s election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton,” the Post wrote.

His shoddy assessment and Brennan’s subsequent statements in defense of the internal process represent the targets of both Congressional and Department of Justice investigations. Last month, the House Judiciary Committee referred Brennan to the DOJ for criminal charges related to his May 2023 testimony before the committee. Recent disclosures by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard contradict Brennan’s testimony when he claimed the Steele dossier played no role in the development of the ICA or that his agency had nothing to do with the dossier. (A transcript of Brennan’s testimony is here.)

New U.S. Attorney is Staffing Up and Ready to Rock

Now it appears a full scale investigation will be run out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, now led by Trump appointee Jason Reding Quiñones. MSNBC reported on Thursday that Quiñones is preparing a series of grand jury subpoenas related to the Brennan inquiry. “Among the topics of interest in the new investigation is the preparation of the 2017 intelligence assessment into Russian election interference,” Fusion Ken disclosed. “Conservative attorney Mike Davis…has said in recent weeks that a Florida grand jury will consider whether top Obama and Biden officials engaged in a massive conspiracy to violate Donald Trump’s civil rights through the Russia investigations and the probes by special counsel Jack Smith.”

Quiñones is staffing up in preparation for the multi-faceted investigation, which will be run out of the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce—the same location where court proceedings in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s documents case against the president took place. “[The] Miami-based office has been inviting current staff and outside lawyers to join the new investigative team to be housed within its national security unit,” Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Brennan’s backers predictably are not taking the news well and are spinning hard that the investigation by former Special Counsel John Durham somehow exonerated Brennan and crew:

Luckily, if anyone appears to have the chops for the formidable task ahead, Quinones fits the bill. The son of a Cuban refugee who spent 22 years in the military and graduated from Florida International University College of Law, Quinones most recently served on the state bench as a trial court judge in Miami-Dade County. He also spent time in the DOJ’s national security division where, according to his resume, he worked on counterterrorism cases.

Now Quiñones will once again investigate potential terror threats—except during a time period when the threat came from inside the house. Working collaboratively with the Trump-hating news media, the Brennan/Comey cell launched a coordinated and sustained strike against not just Donald Trump but the American people who had the nerve to elect the political novice over the wishes of the Washington establishment. The attack almost succeeded in destroying Trump’s presidency and did incalculable personal and professional damage in the process.

Expect more tears on MSNBC over the next several months: