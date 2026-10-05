Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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James Thomas's avatar
James Thomas
1d

Judge Cannon was unquestionably courageous. In stopping the Biden puppeteers, through Smith, the judge took her cue from Justice Thomas' dissent stating that Smith's appointment was unconstitutional.

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Gary Thomson's avatar
Gary Thomson
1dEdited

So Senator Grassley's staff hands him the list of questions and he dutifully reads them mindlessly out loud, ignoring the responses, ignoring the obvious follow up questions. Is he senile? Or, does he even understand? Of does he even care?

Speaking of follow up questions, when Senator Marsha Blackburn asked then Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown what is a woman and Ms. Brown declared her ignorance of basic biology, I was so upset with Marsha Blackburn for not asking, "Well, President Biden promised to nominate only a black woman to the high court. Did he fulfill that promise with your nomination? If your answer is yes, how do you know and how can we tell? If your answer is no, can you explain why not? And if your answer is 'I don't know', why are you a nominee to the Supreme Court?'' Talk about a high fast ball right over the middle of the plate. I screamed at the TV when Senator Blackburn didn't follow up. Inexcusable and the same is true for Senator Grassley.

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