It’s a plot twist even the most creative—or diabolical—fiction writer never would have imagined.

On Monday afternoon, Vice President Kamala Harris will preside over Congressional proceedings to certify the election of Donald Trump, who defeated her in the 2024 presidential election.

The moment will represent one of many surreal moments on a date—January 6—that the Biden regime, news media, and Democratic voters consider one of the darkest times in American history. In fact, Harris herself categorizes January 6, 2021 alongside September 11, 2001 and December 7, 1941 as events she claims “remind all who have lived through them where they were…when our democracy came under assault.”

Four years ago, the ruling class in Washington attempted to commit what all evidence now points to as the premeditated murder of the MAGA movement. Powerful political and government saboteurs aligned to stoke the events of January 6, a four-hour disturbance those same saboteurs immediately branded an “insurrection.”

The talking points, in fact, went out before the first protester entered the building. As the chaos still was unfolding at the Capitol, Joe Biden gave a nationwide address—he allegedly had planned to talk about the economy at 4 p.m. but in yet another fortuitous coincidence for Democrats, Biden quickly pivoted to a lengthy rant about the protest—to denounce the “insurrection.”

The intervening four years has consisted of a nonstop loop of January 6-related propaganda and lawfare intended to keep Trump and his movement from rising from the political dead.

Trump and MAGA Left for Dead

And they pounded as many nails as they could into what they believed was the J6 coffin. Trump was impeached for the second time. FBI Director Christopher Wray designated January 6 an act of domestic terror thereby branding anyone who participated in the Capitol protest a domestic terrorist.

The Department of Justice opened what would become the biggest criminal investigation in its history resulting in the arrest of nearly 1,600 individuals, most of whom supported Donald Trump, and the jailing of several hundred even those convicted of petty misdemeanors.

Attorney General Merrick Garland opened a separate investigation into Trump over the events of January 6; top Trump confidants and associates were dragged before a D.C. grand jury to testify and produce records. DC judges routinely denied privilege claims.

For the first time in history, a sitting president (Biden) repeatedly denied executive privilege requests from his predecessor. And for the first time in history, a former president faced a criminal indictment related to his conduct in office. (In another history-making event, Special Counsel Jack Smith also indicted Trump in the so-called classified documents case but that involved allegations after he left the White House.)

Two weeks after Smith charged Trump in a four-count indictment for Jan 6, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis also indicted Trump and more than a dozen of his advisors in a massive RICO case tied to Jan 6. Other state officials charged Trump supporters in the so-called “fake electors” plan tied to Jan 6.

Congress did its part, too. The January 6 Select Committee offered a steady primetime infusion of J6 propaganda; crying police officers and turncoat White House aides testified in the hope of providing the emotional punch necessary to convince the most stubborn MAGA loyalists that their leader posed a dire threat to the future of “democracy.”

No good anti-Trump operation succeeds, of course, without the complicity of the media. The amount of ink and airtime and clicks dedicated to all things January 6 may never be fully accounted for; books were written, documentaries were made. There is no question the collective coverage of January 6 rivals coverage of every war and legitimate terror attack in American history.

The exhaustive operation—the multi-faceted lawfare, the Congressional theater, the media fixation—was supposed to end with Trump sitting in jail, a final death blow to his political future and the populist movement he created.

But it all came crashing down on November 5, 2024.

A “Revolt Against Civil Authority or an Established Government”

Trump won in decisive fashion as the majority of Americans sent a big middle finger tied to a wrecking ball to the halls of power in Washington. The failures of the Biden regime unquestionably contributed to Trump’s victory but so too did the relentless pursuit of the president, his family, his allies, his businesses, and his voters.

The January 6 operation backfired in a spectacular way. Instead of representing one of the darkest days in history, January 6 to millions of Americans instead embodies the corrupt, bloodthirsty, and vengeful nature of the existing government and its media bootlickers, which foreshadowed the sort of banana republic-style rule seen in Marxist hellholes not in the United States.

And voters acted accordingly at the ballot box.

So Monday, January 6, 2025 signals the start of a real insurrection, which is defined as a “revolt against civil authority or an established government” not an unarmed and at points unruly demonstration inside a government building on a Wednesday afternoon.

Should Trump fulfill his boldest campaign pledges, federal agencies in the nation’s capital will never be the same. Permanent changes in now untrusted institutions such as the DOJ, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and, sadly, the Department of Defense among others promise to gut the rogue, unelected bureaucracy that really runs the show.

The Trump Insurrection already is paying dividends as employees flee agencies soon to be led by sworn foes of the Deep State. Chris Wray resigned ahead of his scheduled ten-year tenure as FBI boss.

Even more gratifying is that the architects of the original “insurrection” narrative are sweating and on the run. Reports indicate top DOJ officials including Jack Smith and prosecutors in the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office, which has been responsible for the “Capitol Siege” prosecution, are lawyering up and worried about going bankrupt—fitting karma for the hell they’ve inflicted on others.

Ditto for Liz Cheney and members of the J6 select committee. Cheney currently is the subject of a congressional investigation related to her role as vice chairman of the committee; a Trump DOJ is expected to look into her conduct as well. J6 Committee chairman Bennie Thomspon, who along with Cheney just received a medal from Biden, said he would accept a presidential pardon.

The career of Fani Willis has entered death twitch stage; not only did a Georgia appellate court put an end to her involvement in the RICO case but her personal foibles will long be a source of mockery and ridicule.

Overall, the Democratic Party is in disarray, as listless and useless as Joe Biden, who is expected to issue more broad-based pardons to cover up the criminality of the entire J6 operation against Trump.

And the media is just crushed that their propaganda and teeth-gnashing and hyperbole didn’t work. In a Sunday morning interview, CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Senator Amy Klobuchar if “the horrible things that happened that day are being forgotten?"

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on “Face the Nation” Sunday morning lamented about the “denial of what happened on Jan 6.”

But perhaps no one said it better than the New York Times’ Peter Baker, a reliable regime mouthpiece. “If you woke up on January 7th of 2021 with the glass still shattered on the floor of the Capitol and the smoke rising and the troops are surrounding the building, and you had said that Donald Trump will be president in four years, nobody would have believed that."

Correct, Peter. The death of Trump and MAGA, as the old saying goes, was greatly exaggerated. And you did it to yourself.

Now bring on the real insurrection.