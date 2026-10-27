Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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War Eagle's avatar
War Eagle
5d

Comey, the most corrupt FBI director ever, wanting the documents unsealed apparently wants his cased tried in the media. He thinks he can beat Trump and the DOJ with lies and deceit with the help of CNN and MS NOW. Hopefully DOJ has fool proof evidence for a conviction even by a biased DC jury. We can only hope for a guilty verdict and he is held accountable. We can also hope this backfires on the media and all their propaganda.

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10 replies by Julie Kelly and others
Dawn Pegis's avatar
Dawn Pegis
5d

May the whole cabal of protectors of his slimy ways and maneuvering - and his daughter’s - be exposed by real truth seekers. May the facts be revealed and examined!!! They can have their SPIN, but their ACTIONS should be tested in context of what is lawful —or not.

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