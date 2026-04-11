Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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Betty Zeitz's avatar
Betty Zeitz
6h

A way around the jury pool and judges of D.C. will have to be found. Cases brought by DOJ are Federal, so that should play into a declaration to determine a more neutral venue for these cases. I'm sure evidence of jury nullification, judge bias, and general hate for Donald Trump in D.C. can be supplied. If such a determination is unprecedented, perhaps it is time a precedent is set. Blessings.

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HR's avatar
HR
6hEdited

Our entire judicial system is at stake and Chief Justice Roberts does not seem to know, or care, what to do. He may be willing to sacrifice justice at large due to his hatred of President Trump. All of the names you mention are great, but if judges go rogue and do not apply the law equally, or juries refuse to apply the law equally, where do we go from here? I should add this is not confined to D.C. The threats to jail MAGA, the Trumps, and the Cabinet are not idol Dem threats. They will do it if they get power. We need to keep Mike Lee in the Senate. Give Todd Blanche a chance.

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