Incoming Democratic congressional leadership and Department of Justice officials are taking their corners in advance of major battles next year over prospective investigations that could cut both ways; Democrats threaten to launch numerous inquiries into the administration while the DOJ warns that baseless investigations outside the purview of Congress’…
Jury Nullification Alive and Well in D.C.
And will only get worse.
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