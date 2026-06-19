Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
6h

Julie, great job. Exceptional work uncovering the foul deeds of these scoundrels.

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War Eagle's avatar
War Eagle
6h

Every day it becomes more clear as to why the Left was/is doing everything possible to stop Trump. The fraud recently uncovered could reach one trillion dollars, all the fabricated charges, the Russia Russia Russia hoax amd now the most corrupt non profit in the world, SPLC is being exposed. The Left knew the Trump administration would uncover all these corrupt politicians and people. They also knew Trump would drain the swamp just like he promised. One statement that is very telling, “hate crimes have increased during the Trump presidency”. We all know why, the Left is responsible for the increase, it has all been aimed at President Trump and conservatives.

Now, hopefully we will see these criminals convicted and sent to prison.

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