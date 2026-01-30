Declassified with Julie Kelly

Frank Lee
19h

First it was partisan attorneys that destroyed the credibility of the professional practice of law.

Next it was partisan scientists that destroyed the credibility of the profession of science.

Now it is partisan judges destroying the credibility of the professional judicial.

This destruction of credibility of the entire professions is what resonates with me. Certainly, it makes sense to expect that there will always be some corruptive partisan hacks that have slimed their way to seats in these roles, but the professional association of the majority would have previously diminished the power of these people to prevent the destruction of credibility for their entire professional brand.

But something changed. Instead of rational and calm pragmatism dominating over the radicals, the radicals gained control and normalized the partisan behavior.

From my perspective "what changed" is explained by Helen Andrew's The Great Feminization.

I don't think we will fix this problem until and unless we fix the education system to stop indoctrinating student with the parasitic mind virus of critical theory that manifests in woke.

War Eagle
20h

These Judges have completely gotten out of hand, something has to be done to prevent them from being so biased. There should be consequences for their actions as activists and allowing the system to be manipulated according to their political beliefs. If there are no repercussions of their actions then the chances of a fair trial will no longer possible. We are doomed as a country if this is not permanently changed.

