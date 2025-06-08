For nearly three months, Kilmar Abrego Garcia—the so-called “Maryland father”—has been the cause célèbre of the new Trump resistance. A removal order for the suspected MS-13 member and illegal alien was signed in 2019; immigration authorities arrested Garcia on March 12 and sent him back to his home country of El Salvador, where he was incarcerated in the nation’s notorious prison. (The removal order prohibited his deportation back to El Salvador allegedly based on threats he would face if returned home.)

Since then, activists, news organizations, social media influencers, and powerful Democrats have portrayed Garcia as a hardworking “dad” swept up in Donald Trump’s cruel immigration policies. He was the subject of (attempted) tear-jerker profiles in Vanity Fair, The Atlantic, Newsweek, and the New York Times to name a few.

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md) became Garcia’s most public defender, traveling to El Salvador to meet with his purported “constituent” and commiserate over cocktails.

Garcia’s case also is the subject of ongoing litigation before Judge Paula Xinis, an Obama appointee who joins dozens of lower court judges in actively sabotaging the president’s immigration agenda. Xinis’ sympathetic handling of the case included demands that the Trump administration return Garcia, an order clarified by the Supreme Court in April.

On June 6, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Garcia’s return to the states—but with a plot twist:

An four-count indictment handed down on May 21 detailed Garcia’s nearly decadelong crime spree. Working with six unindicted (so far) co-conspirators from El Salvador, Garcia transported other illegals, firearms, and drugs from Texas to Maryland and other areas of the country.

One of Garcia’s co-conspirator was involved in an horrific 2021 crash in Mexico that resulted in the deaths of 50 migrants headed for the United States.

Read the indictment here. (As is establishment DOJ fashion, the criminal chief of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee, resigned in protest.)

The charges also cite a 2022 police stop in Tennessee—where the charges are filed—showing Garcia driving a vehicle occupied by several individuals. Police officers discussed the possibility Garcia was a human smuggler.

Watch:

For his part, Van Hollen called Garcia’s return “good news for due process.” He then insisted the president should apologize to the country and to Garcia “for putting him through this situation.”

Garcia will be arraigned on Friday.