Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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Jon S's avatar
Jon S
11h

I hate living in the world with Democrats.

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Andrea Antonucci's avatar
Andrea Antonucci
11h

Just when you think they can't sink any lower, they just dig further down. They should be in China by now hahahaha (I crack myself up).

Whether she should be investigated or not, E. Jean has proven herself to not be a good person (convoluted phrasing but you get the idea); I'll leave it at that. Worst of all, she totally tarnished my days of reading her beauty advice in Allure in the 90's darn it!

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