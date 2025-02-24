In an emotional appearance on his daily podcast today, Dan Bongino explained how President Donald Trump called him Sunday night to offer him the job of deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Bongino disclosed he had expressed an interest in the position over the past few weeks, but hearing the president officially extend the offer made him “break down a bit.”

Bongino, despite hosting one of the most popular podcasts in the nation as well as a daily radio show, accepted. “This is a mission I can’t say no to,” Bongino told his audience. “The FBI belongs to the American people. This is the honor of a lifetime.”

Bongino’s appointment represents another death blow to the calcified corruption at the Department of Justice and at the FBI in particular. The author of three books on government corruption including the Russia collusion hoax, Bongino is perfectly suited to help his new boss, FBI Director Kash Patel, root out the bad actors at the 37,000-employee bureau and hold them accountable.

Which is why the media and Democrats are freaking out. Barely recovered from Patel’s swearing-in at the White House last Friday, reporters and lawmakers alike continue to rage about the president’s latest shocker.

Immoral and Unethical Say What?

NBC News reporter Ryan Reilly said all the changes have “rocked the bureau to its core.”

Former FBI Agent and cable news regular Chris O’Leary lamented that the FBI has “two conspiracy theorists and election deniers running our premier law enforcement and intelligence agency.” An unnamed FBI official told NBC News the hiring of Bongino is “akin to bringing on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones or Oath Keepers leader Stuart Rhodes.”

The hopelessly corrupt Andrew McCabe, a former deputy FBI director himself, said he was “stunned” at the announcement. “I would expect most FBI people, former and current, are really shocked, I’ve heard from many of them in the past 24 hours,” McCabe complained to CNN’s Brianna Keilar this afternoon. He further claimed Bongino’s lack of experience at the FBI or any major government agency is “dangerous.” (Yes, let’s not interrupt that well-oiled machine known as the FBI!)

The hopelessly corrupt Andrew Weissman, who once worked as general counsel for the FBI, worried that Patel and Bongino would not “inspire” FBI agents. “These are public servants who give up a lot so you have to make sure they feel supported and that they are rewarded for doing a good job,” he told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace. Apparently, the toughest cops in the country need atta boys from their bosses to make them feel loved and appreciated. (On a side note, a trusted source told me last week the FBI’s emotional support animals had been spending a great deal of time on the 7th floor of the J. Edgar Hoover building to help ease the angst of top FBI officials.)

Even the allegedly “conservative” National Review--which is publishing a seven-part series authored by former fed Andrew McCarthy blasting efforts by Attorney General Pam Bondi to depoliticize the DOJ--accused Bongino of being a conspiracist. “When Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, Bongino promoted Trump’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. He has minimized the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot,” NRO’s James Lynch wrote.

Buckle Up, Buttercups

But the panic, of course, is not related to Bongino’s lack of experience as a federal bureaucrat. The panic is based on the understanding that two men with granular knowledge about the bureau’s recent history of political corruption, especially pertaining to President Trump, are about to light a blowtorch that cannot be stopped.

Not only are they loyal and capable, but both men are fearless, relentless, and tireless. And they have their marching orders under the president’s executive order issued on January 20 to “ensure accountability for the previous administration’s weaponization of the Federal Government against the American people.”

The list of scandals to tackle is long: the unnecessary armed raid of Mar-a-Lago, the abuses by FBI agents related to the January 6 prosecution, and the Whitmer “fednapping” hoax to name a few. More firings appear on the horizon as acting FBI officials defied direct orders before their permanent replacements were onboarded.

Might need a lot more emotional support animals over the next few months.