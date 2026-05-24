Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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NothingButNet's avatar
NothingButNet
4h

Excellent post, Julie👍 My only disagreement with you involves the proposed treatment of TDS. There is no known treatment or cure for TDS at this point. It appears to be a fatal affliction. 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️

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David A Gorton's avatar
David A Gorton
4h

Trump put up enough money in the fund to make some serious restitution for the victims. Roger Stone said he’s filing. Another wonderful idea from the mind of Trump.

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