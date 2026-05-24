This week Democrats and their conjugal media chorus are loudly criticizing President Donald J. Trump’s plan for a $1.7 billion fund to compensate victims of Biden-era lawfare. They’re calling it a “vast political slush fund” in reliably liberal outrage organs like the New York Times.

Full disclosure: Our family is first in line:

(https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/5887557-anti-weaponization-fund-criticized/amp/)

But let me get this straight. When the U.S. Department of Treasury quietly cut big checks from the federal Judgment Fund to Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, two FBI bureaucrats who conspired to destroy an elected president by working a hoax they knew was false, that was fine. Strzok and his mistress strolled away with a combined two million taxpayer dollars in settlement.

This was not unique. President Obama paid Iran’s ayatollahs $1.7 billion in cash out of the same Fund and paved their path to The Bomb. Washington won’t even tell taxpayers how much President Biden paid Dr. Rick Bright, a disgruntled HHS employee who undermined the Trump team’s Covid response, constantly leaked to the press, then cried retaliation when he was fired for it.

But when actual victims - Trump supporters whose lives were torched by Strzok, Page and other weaponized feds - might finally see a dime, suddenly it’s an ethical crisis? I am physically incapable of rolling my eyes enough.

The loudest faultfinders are the same geniuses who shrugged while families lost homes, savings were sacrificed to lawyers, kids got bullied out of school, and divorces and suicide attempts and stress-triggered cancers ravaged people who dared support Donald Trump. Some of the critics hilariously identify as journalists.

My Racket News piece from December 2024 laid it out: careers ruined, businesses destroyed, families ruined, one colleague dead from the “Crossfire Hurricane plague.” That wasn’t a conspiracy theory; that was reality for hundreds of us.

Sure, Strzok and Page spent their time playing hide the salami at work in the FBI headquarters, just betraying their spouses. But they also met regularly with other politically weaponized demons in Director Robert Mueller’s seventh floor conference room to plot the ruin of innocent souls - betraying their country.

Now the media howls because President Trump wants to use the same Judgment Fund the Biden administration tapped for its own payouts to cheaters and coup plotters. Suddenly that permanent pot of money is sacred. Funny how that works.

Their hand-wringing gets even more outrageous when you remember the scale. Thousands of Trump supporters - January 6 cases, Mar-a-Lago raid victims, Russiagate targets, public health officials, and more - all destroyed by a bureaucracy clearly weaponized by Democrats. Yet when President Trump suggests maybe, just maybe, some restitution is in order, the same pols and scribes who cheered every leak and every indictment scream “self-dealing!”

This is weak spin, at best. The President himself will not get paid a dime in this scenario. The IRS must issue a public apology for letting a rogue contractor leak his taxes to friendly media. That’s not a slush fund. That’s basic accountability - something the previous administration treated as optional.

The constant critics’ real panic isn’t about taxpayer money, it’s about the possible precedents set here. For one, this ends the bogus Russia Hoax. Once the federal government officially admits the weaponization happened and starts making victims whole, the entire Democrat narrative collapses. You can’t keep pretending Russiagate was legit while writing checks to its casualties.

But here’s an idea to help bring Democrats and their media along with normal Americans on the President’s path of mercy and healing: use this same compensation process to fund desperately needed mental health care for those still suffering from advanced Trump Derangement Syndrome. Now that frequent document releases expose their lying plots and the Trump haters are completely defeated, they deserve mercy, too - and probably heavy medication.

For nine years, across two politically weaponized FBI investigations, our family was destroyed. The details of these attacks are important to us, but a decade into this my girls and I want to focus on the thousands of other families destroyed by criminal Democrats and their conjugal media.

Our message to these families, torn up and alone, survivors of political weaponization: President Trump has real mercy in store, and you and your children are not alone. Join us, apply for restitution and reimbursement today.

A longtime advisor to President Trump, Michael R. Caputo served on the 2016 and 2024 Trump campaigns and as an HHS Assistant Secretary during the COVID response. A recent cancer survivor, he was an original Russiagate target in 2015. The FBI was forced to finally end its investigation of his family in December 2025. They found nothing.