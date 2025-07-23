As I said last week—when these documents are released on a rolling basis, I will post as soon as possible for your own review.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is cranking up the heat on the Russiagate perpetrators, former President Barack Obama in particular. Last week, Gabbard released documents showing there was no basis to conclude the Kremlin cyber-attacked the 2016 presidential election and fingered Obama as the key perp in the phony intel operation.. Today, she released arguably an even more explosive document—a House Intelligence Committee report on its investigation into the development of John Brennan’s infamous 2017 ICA claiming the Russians tried to help Donald Trump win the presidency.

Bottom line: Not only did Brennan and Company never have proof the Russians planned to “hack” the 2016 election, they had no proof aside from the bogus Steele dossier that the Russians wanted Donald Trump to win—the conclusion of the ICA.

This Congressional report released by Gabbard apparently has been under wraps at the CIA for years:

Report here: https://www.dni.gov/files/ODNI/documents/DIG/DIG-Declassified-HPSCI-Report-Manufactured-Russia-Hoax-July2025.pdf

There is so much to unpack—I will try to highlight various portions of the report over the next several days in addition to finishing other pieces in the works.

But Gabbard is wasting no time shoving her newest discoveries in the collective face of Democrats and the media. While national news organization—as complicit as any party in perpetuating the Russiagate hoax—try to either ignore the releases or unsuccessfully spin the material—”who said Russia hacked the election?!”, say all the reporters who for almost a decade claimed Russia hacked the election—Gabbard took to the White House press briefing podium this afternoon to lay out her case:

Perhaps even more explosive is confirmation that as of September 2016, “the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) had Democratic National Committee (DNC) information” in the form of emails. And what a trove of dirt on Clinton and the Obama administration the Rooskies had.

“President Obama and party leaders found the state of Secretary Clinton’s health to be ‘extraordinarily alarming’ and felt it could have ‘serious negative impact’ on her election prospects.” (Obama faced the same situation in 2024, ironically.) “Her health information was being kept ‘strictest secrecy’ and even close advisors were not being fully informed. The SVR also had information that Clinton suffered from ‘Type 2 diabetes, ischemic heart disease, deep vein thrombosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

But there was more:

I mean, we saw it with our own eyes on September 11, 2016:

While there are many villains in the Russigate hoax, the biggest scandal in U.S. history, sitting atop the list is Christopher Steele, the author of the infamous dossier bearing his name.

The Congressional report is a necessary reminder what a lying lowlife Steele was—and is to this day. Steele maintains an active X account; last week, Steele posted that “Trump is clearly worried about the Epstein files and so gaslighting with false claims about the Russia investigation. If the ‘Steele Dossier’ was ‘fake’, why did he fail every time he tried to sue us? And he’s still in breach of the UK High Court costs order awarded against him.”

Despite assurances back in the day from Brennan, FBI Director James Comey, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper that the dossier played no role in the creation of the ICA, the report again demonstrates that they all knowingly lied. Further, some CIA officers specifically objected to using the dossier in any manner in the intelligence assessment. “The senior analyst also addressed [the dossier’s] poor sourcing, noting that ‘we were trying to determine who the Steele subsources were. The question is, who are these people? Are they credible? I’m not comfortable that we don’t know this got to Steele.”

Far from whom the media did and still to this day refers to as a “former British intelligence officer,” Steele was an international lobbyist, paid Democratic operative, AND an FBI informant while he was peddling his bullsh*t dossier around Washington and New York City in 2016.

In 2016, Steele was repping Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who was in trouble with the U.S. government, forbidden to travel here. Steele leveraged his relationship with Bruce Ohr, a top Obama DOJ official at the time, and his wife, Nellie, a subcontractor for Fusion GPS—the firm hired by the DNC and Clinton campaign to produce the “dossier.” (My 2018 profile on Steele here.)

“[The] ICA failed to mention significant information—known to the FBI during the drafting process—that speaks to source bias and credibility,” the report states. “According to the FBI agent responsible for obtaining the dossier and other sources, prior to incorporating the dossier into the ICA, Mr. Steele…told a senior Department of Justice official in Sept 2016 that he was ‘desperate that Donald Trump not get elected and was passionate about him not being President.”

Senator Charles Grassley sent a criminal referral to the DOJ for Steele in 2018. He was never charged.

Speaking of criminal referrals…

The president also weighed in yesterday on criminal liability for Russiagate perps:

Later this afternoon, the DOJ responded:

And in a very rare statement, so did Pres Obama spokesman yesterday:

“Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not normally dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation flowing out of this White House with a response. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit one. These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction.”

Buckle up, peeps, this is getting good.