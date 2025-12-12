My Latest for Real Clear Investigations
The arrest of Brian Cole Jr. is bringing new attention to the J6 pipe bomb investigation including by members of Congress
TGIF!
Wanted to pass along my piece up today at Real Clear Investigations on the dueling accounts of the J6 pipe bomb investigation. Will Chris Wray be forced to answer for his failure despite insisting for years this investigation was vigorous, resource-intensive, and a top priority for the FBI?
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2025/12/12/dc_pipe_bomb_arrest_raises_questions_about_christophers_wrays_fbi_1153086.html
Excellent article Julie! If I were Rep. Loudermilk I’d call all 50 FBI agents and the deceitful Wray to testify under oath and ask why they were unable to solve the case, if their answers were not credible they should be fired immediately. There are so many things that are very unusual and needs to be investigated. Hopefully Dan Bongino will export all the bad actors.
When I read the attached article, and saw the mention of Chris Wray talking about over 39,000 video files, I have to ask whether they were just as corrupted as the ones showing the pipe bomber placing the bombs? Corrupting of video evidence seems to be an MO for Merrick Garland.