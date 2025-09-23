I have been working on a piece to publish soon about the FBI’s targeting of Tom Homan during the 2024 presidential campaign—another reason why the FBI should be drastically dismantled and another example of what Kash and Dan are up against at the bureau—but the Whitmer fednapping hoax is again rearing its ugly head as the Left attempts to “both sides” political violence in America.

In this column, I explain how SCOTUS has a chance to review the entire case and, in the process, expose one of the worst FBI entrapment operations in decades. I am very curious to see how President Trump’s solicitor general John Sauer, who successfully represented the president in the immunity case before SCOTUS last year, responds to the this petition for cert. I will keep a close eye on this:

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2025/09/23/will_high_court_take_a_look_at_fbis_role_in_whitmer_kidnapping_case.html

Trump’s recent comments on the “fake deal”: