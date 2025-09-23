My Latest for Real Clear Politics
As news of yet another politically motivated sting operation set by the FBI against a Trump associate--Tom Homan--comes to light, the Supreme Court has a chance to blow open the FBI's abuse of power.
I have been working on a piece to publish soon about the FBI’s targeting of Tom Homan during the 2024 presidential campaign—another reason why the FBI should be drastically dismantled and another example of what Kash and Dan are up against at the bureau—but the Whitmer fednapping hoax is again rearing its ugly head as the Left attempts to “both sides” political violence in America.
In this column, I explain how SCOTUS has a chance to review the entire case and, in the process, expose one of the worst FBI entrapment operations in decades. I am very curious to see how President Trump’s solicitor general John Sauer, who successfully represented the president in the immunity case before SCOTUS last year, responds to the this petition for cert. I will keep a close eye on this:
Declassified with Julie Kelly is a reader-supported publication.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2025/09/23/will_high_court_take_a_look_at_fbis_role_in_whitmer_kidnapping_case.html
Trump’s recent comments on the “fake deal”:
Great reporting. Keep going, Julie.
I would note one point that should not be ignored. Yes, it was entrapment. But, we can't make heroes out of people who would fall for that. If someone approached me to do something illegal, I would go to the authorities immediately. These guys were clearly on the edge and I don't want them in my movement. Still, the FBI and Whitmer certainly deserve to have their pants pulled down.
The Deep State is much deeper than we could ever imagine, what has been exposed is horrific, but even worse is what be don’t know.