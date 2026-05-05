Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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Evil Incarnate's avatar
Evil Incarnate
13h

A congressional district pieced together for the sole purpose of impeaching a president?

TDS at its worst.

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R Ross's avatar
R Ross
13h

Thanks Julie! Cooney is an unfamiliar name to me. This video does show what a snake he is.

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