JP Cooney may not be a household name, but it should be. While other names—Robert Mueller, Andrew Weissmann, Lisa Monaco, Jack Smith—top the list of better-known abusers of the law to try to destroy President Trump and the MAGA movement, Cooney’s prissy fingerprints stretch all the way from Mueller’s special counsel team and numerous investigations under the Biden DOJ to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s J6 indictment against the president.

Here is just one example of what a little worm (snake?) he is:

Cooney recently admitted he plans to help lead the effort to impeach the president if he’s elected in the newly-drawn 7th Congressional district in Virginia. (Odds are against higher courts maintaining the map.)

More here on Cooney and two other anti-Trump prosecutors running for Congress in my latest for Real Clear Investigations.

https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2026/05/05/from_doj_to_ballot_box_the_rise_of_lawfare_candidates_1180641.html