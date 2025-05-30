Happy Friday! I wanted to share my new piece at Real Clear Politics on Emil Bove’s nomination to the federal appellate court. Why are so-called “conservatives” at National Review and other outlets strongly opposing his nomination? There could be a fight ahead if Senate Republicans squishes take their cues from folks like Ed Whelan.

