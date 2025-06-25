This morning, I am covering the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Emil Bove to the 3rd Circuit court. Democrats, the media, and NeverTrumpers at National Review and the WSJ are coordinating to sink his appointment.

More here:

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2025/06/25/trump_court_of_appeals_nominee_faces_tough_confirmation_hearing_152951.html