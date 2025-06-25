This morning, I am covering the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Emil Bove to the 3rd Circuit court. Democrats, the media, and NeverTrumpers at National Review and the WSJ are coordinating to sink his appointment.
More here:
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2025/06/25/trump_court_of_appeals_nominee_faces_tough_confirmation_hearing_152951.html
Declassified with Julie Kelly is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thanks Julie for the informed and logical conclusion that our country is truly a mess! Sad to see this nominee go south as a result of political madness!
The Deep State will do anything to see that he is not confirmed because he will try to eradicate the Deep State. He is exactly with our country needs to restore confidence in our legal system.