If you have a bad case of political whiplash following the events of Tuesday and Wednesday, you’re not alone. Usually, it takes weeks if not months for Democrats and the media to put the full measure of their hypocrisy on display; this week, it took less than 24 hours.

The fifth anniversary Tuesday of the Democratic Party’s version of 9/11 brought yet another public hearing in Washington—apparently Adam Kinzinger believes the American people have not had their fill of his teary-eyed January 6-schtick yet—emotional floor speeches, and fury-filled social media posts denouncing the “attack on our democracy” and whatnot.

In a bipartisan effort, lawmakers—including Senator Thom Tillis, a Republican from North Carolina who thankfully is retiring this year—demanded the installation of a plaque honoring law enforcement agencies that “bravely protected and defended” the Capitol on Jan. 6. Representative Mike Levin, a Democrat from California, in an ironic harbinger of things to come the very next day, gave a heartfelt plea asking his colleagues to honor the officers who stood between “democracy and chaos” that afternoon:

The day ended with a cringy candlelight vigil featuring the grief-stricken mother of Brian Sicknick, who Democrats continue to exploit to perpetuate the lie that not only her son but several other officers died as a result of Jan 6.

But just hours later, those same Democrats once again took the side of “chaos” after Renee Good, an anti-ICE activist reportedly new to the Minneapolis, was shot and killed as she attempted to run over an ICE officer conducting an immigration raid in a city neighborhood. Good, along with her anti-ICE activist “wife,” harassed officers from her SUV and attempted to block the street where the raid was underway; she gunned the accelerator as one officer stood in front of the vehicle, which had darkened windows and a Missouri license plate. He immediately fired his weapon three times at Good, who was staring right at him, killing her instantly.

Just a Poet-Writing, Car-Pooling Mom Caught in the Crossfire

Without hesitation, and despite video-documented evidence of Good’s behavior prior to that fateful moment, Democrats and the media immediately accused the officer of committing “murder.” The twice-divorced mother of three—the whereabouts of Good’s two adolescent children from her first marriage is unknown—instantly earned hero-martyr status, just a devoted mom accidentally ensnared in an ICE raid after dropping her six-year-old off at a nearby school. “Renee Nicole Good was an avid writer and a hobby guitarist who won a college poetry prize in 2020,” the Washington Post swooned in a January 8 profile. (Good graduated from Old Dominion University with a degree in English in 2020 at the age of 32.)

A state legislator called the newcomer—Good had lived in several other areas including Canada until recently settling in Minneapolis with her lesbian wife—a “cherished Minnesotan,” according to the New York Times. Candlelight vigils, the same sort that had taken place 24 hours earlier on the steps of the Capitol in honor of J6 police officers, popped up across the country Wednesday night to memorialize the Left’s latest fallen angel alongside calls to punish her “murderer.”

But few mourners, and certainly the totality of the corporate news media and social media influencers on the Left, will acknowledge the Goods’ affiliation with a radical anti-ICE movement in Minnesota. As I posted on X, Becca Good, Renee’s alleged wife, is involved with “MN ICE Watch,” which held remote training sessions on how to sabotage immigration raids a few days before the confrontation. Newly released video on Friday afternoon clearly shows both Becca and Renee taunting officers before Renee hit the gas pedal and knocked over the officer:

If Only Ashli Had Had an SUV

The hagiography surrounding Good, however, did not exist for Ashli Babbitt, the unarmed Air Force veteran and Trump supporter shot at near point blank range by a Capitol Police officer on Jan. 6; Lt. Michael Byrd shot Babbitt in the neck at around 2:40 p.m. as she tried to climb through a window near the Speaker’s Lobby.

The same corporate media types now literally crying over the death of Renee Good…

wasted no time vilifying Babbitt and suggesting she deserved her fate.

Reporters quickly delved into Babbitt’s background in the military, her personal and business finances, and her marriage. “Babbitt’s Twitter account was almost singularly focused on radical conservative topics and conspiracy theories. Among other fringe beliefs, she tweeted about Pizzagate, a viral disinformation campaign that falsely alleged a child abuse ring was being operated by Democrats from a Washington pizza restaurant,” NBC News wrote on Jan. 7, 2021.

“Her social media accounts suggest that she also, increasingly, embraced the conspiratorial thinking of QAnon, which has asserted that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by an elite Satan-worshiping cabal, and that it was up to ordinary people to reinstate Mr. Trump,” three New York Times reporters wrote for a lengthy January 8, 2021 hit piece. Babbitt “appeared to struggle in business,” they claimed, disclosing details of a lawsuit related to her pool cleaning business.

Philip Bump, seen in the above clip barely able to speak through tears about the death of Good, showed no similar sympathy for Babbitt. In October 2021, Bump denounced Trump and others for presenting “something akin to martyrdom” related to Babbitt’s killing. “There’s no mystery undergirding the death of Ashli Babbitt,” Bump declared in his weekly column. “[Rioters] smashed a window and Babbitt began to climb through. A Capitol Police officer defending the area fired a single shot, fatally striking Babbitt.”

Killer Cop, Living His Best Life

Bump, like his colleagues, also helped conceal Byrd’s name from the public for months. Claiming his life was in danger —a special consideration given to no other killer cop in recent memory—the media collectively decided not to reveal his identity. Undoubtedly to the envy of every other police officer fairly or unfairly accused of lethal force, Byrd was allowed to reveal himself on his own terms in a nauseatingly sympathetic interview with NBC News anchor Lester Holt in August 2021. Byrd, thanks to Holt’s kid glove treatment, portrayed himself as a victim in the situation.

But in 2023, Judicial Watch disclosed documents showing how U.S. taxpayers paid to hide Byrd at Joint Base Andrews between July 2021 and January 2022. Byrd stayed in a “distinguished visitor suite” and enjoyed free lodging, meals, transportation and other perks. Byrd received a promotion by the Capitol Police in 2023 despite a long record of misconduct.

No similar treatment has been extended to the ICE officer who shot Good. By Thursday morning, news outlets and social media influencers were posting the officer’s face and name; Democratic officials in Minnesota are promising to investigate and perhaps bring charges against the officer. (The Biden Department of Justice cleared Byrd of any wrongdoing in April 2021.)

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is fully backing the officer, taking a hard stance against the misrepresentations—and flat out lies—told by Democrats and the media about the shooting. And no one, much to the chagrin of the Bulwarkers, has been tougher on the narrative than JD Vance:

If only Ashli Babbitt had the same caliber of defenders.