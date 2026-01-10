Declassified with Julie Kelly

JoanBalone
The hypocrisy is truly astonishing and disgusting; that elected representatives can continue to lie about Capitol Police dying due to J6 protests is beyond ridiculous, when two women died from violent acts against them as they peacefully protected. Ashli’s death was so heinous since she was unarmed and posed no threat yet was shot point blank. I know several people harassed by the FBI simply for being at J6! Luckily, they didn’t speak to the FBI and instead hired attorneys to speak on their behalf. They weren’t anywhere near the Capitol building when all of the raucous stuff happened because it took them 45 minutes to walk down from Trump’s rally and by the time they arrived, all of the agitators had already ‘performed’. And then the MSM only showing part of Trump’s speech and later video to make it seem like he had asked for the violence when he said stop and go home! Evil people at work still and I pray to God they pay for the damage they’ve done to patriotic Americans!

War Eagle
Thanks Julie, another great article, and a great interview today on The Vince Show! For those who listen to Dan Bongino’s Rumble Show prior to him becoming Deputy Director of the FBI, Dan talked about Phillip Bump many times exposing him for what he is, a total failure and a fraud. As we all know by now Dan will be returning to the microphone in February. I am anxiously awaiting his return and seeing Julie on his show.

