The parents, sister, and grandparents of Sheridan Gorman laid her to rest in New York on Saturday, ten days after the Loyola University freshman was executed on a Chicago beach by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela.

Sheridan’s obituary emphasized her love for her family, her friends, her hometown of Yorktown Heights, and the college she chose to attend 800 miles away from home. “[She] loved Loyola University Chicago, where she had begun building the next chapter of her life, embracing it with the same excitement, warmth, and spirit that defined everything she did.”

At the same time Sheridan’s devastated loved ones and friends gathered to mourn her brief but impactful life, the city of Chicago hosted not a similar vigil in her honor but rather another collective temper tantrum over President Donald Trump. Thousands gathered throughout the city and suburbs to participate in well-funded “No Kings” rallies; apparently the other “No Kings” rally held just five months ago in the city didn’t result in the desired outcome of—what exactly, no one knows.

City and state officials took the stage in Grant Park to bleat more tiresome grievances about Trump, ICE, Congressional Republicans, and the usual bogeymen of the modern-day Left. They made the same empty promises that have yet to come to fruition in a city under siege on a daily basis by random acts of crime—while purposely avoiding the murder of Sheridan Gorman in the process.

Here is Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, cheered on by Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, pledging to “protect every single person in this city”:

Sheridan Gorman was not available for comment.

Another speaker, to more applause, called for the abolishment of ICE and for lawmakers to oppose any funding bill that would “keep this dangerous administration in business”:

In an interview with an MS NOW reporter, Mayor Johnson again avoided the murder of Sheridan Gorman to instead denounce “attacks against immigrants”

All of this came one day after Sheridan’s killer, Jose Medina, appeared remotely—he reportedly has another case of tuberculosis—in a Chicago courtroom as prosecutors sought, and received, his continued detention following his March 21 arrest. Medina’s public defenders portrayed their client as a victim of random crime himself; his mother claimed Medina had suffered a severe head injury when he was robbed and shot while riding his motorcycle in 2018 in Columbia. (The mother also claimed the two had fled their home country of Venezuela after she was allegedly raped and the Venezuelan government threatened to take their “home.”)

Public defender Julie Koehler told the judge that the alleged attack left Medina “severely brain damaged and disabled” and with the “brain development of a child.” Medina’s mother, who somehow joined her son in Chicago near the Loyola campus after he illegally crossed the border in 2023 under the Biden administration, produced a photo allegedly showing the damage to his skull.

But Medina had his wits about him enough to shoplift items from a downtown Macy’s store a month after he illegally entered the country. He also knew enough not to show up for his court appearance for the crime. Medina also possessed enough damaged brain power to cover his face, lie in wait, and successfully fire a bullet into the back of Sheridan Gorman as she attempted to flee with friends, who had gathered to take photos of the Northern Lights in the early hours of March 19.

The irony—or rather, the outrage—is that every single participant of Saturday’s “No Kings” rally in Chicago would have fought tooth and nail to keep Medina in this country had he been the subject of an ICE arrest. Which is why no one had the guts, or the humanity, to speak Sheridan Gorman’s name today. There were no signs in the crowd decrying her murder, no photos of her face, no promises for justice on her behalf.

And as if to prove the point, “No Kings” protesters descended on the ICE facility in suburban Broadview to again demonstrate their support for illegals like Medina.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people quietly gathered in a small town in New York to remember Sheridan Gorman. RIP.