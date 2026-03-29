Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.'s avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.
2d

Today in the once great and beautiful city of Boston, Massachusetts, they too had a “No Kings” rally. Yep, you guessed it! The same bunch that rallied there several months ago, and reviving their roles as anti war protesters in 1970, during the “Moratorium” those grand halcyon days of tie dye “T” shirts, patchwork blue jeans, bandannas and open toed Birkenstocks, high on the seeds and stems of the crappy pot they smoked, pledging to never support the government. So here they were again, 90% white, “liberals” now stooped over, shuffling along Boylston Street to the Baaaston Common, home made “No Kings” placard in tow, to let the king know…exactly….what? A good king or czar would have had his horse guards or mounted Cossacks standing by, swords drawn, slowly moving the crowd to a pinch point and then run them down. Our King? Well, turns out we don’t have one. But equally we have a bunch of fools running the capitals of 50 states and the federal capital getting paid for doing….nothing. So, the executive has taken matters into his own hands and boy are the white liberal collage grads in their late 70’s and 80’s ever mad! They tossed down their cannabis gummies, put new fluorescent freshly cut to size tennis balls on their shined up walkers and headed for the Common. Like Chicago, the mid wit Dems showed up, led by the erstwhile mid wit Governor, comfortable shoes and angry bob hair do, on display. Well they aren’t gonna take it man!

Meanwhile this morning in the working class city of Dover, New Hampshire, this writer was enraged by a young man headed for the US Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, SC. He saw the USMC hat and veterans vehicle plates, and proudly explained he was headed for the Depot. In a month or so this young man will step off a bus in the dark of 0300, and place his feet on yellow footprints. He will at that precise moment NEVER be the same. He will be demanded to earn his eagle, globe and anchor, and with perseverance it shall be so. He will “serve” his nation.

Contrast this with the self indulgent jerks who think it is okay for a murdering no good piece of human excrement to murder a young woman in cold blood. Cry because the Orangeman Bad, is taking a road that they find so bumpy they have to double down on their blood thinners and cannabis gummies, no doubt washed down with an expensive merlot.

Change is coming, the python has swallowed the boomers and many X’er’s, its digesting them and with luck the process will be sped up so that the zoomers can take charge of their posts, and organize “direct” flights to Mars and avoiding the Hub and Spoke situation of space ship connections on the Moon. No Kings…how about no more frauds masquerading around righteous as souls when all they are, are a bunch of spoiled children unable to adjust to the world around them.

Reply
Share
1 reply
alan carpenter's avatar
alan carpenter
2d

Thank you MISS JULIE KELLY 🇺🇲⚖️⚖️⚖️🇺🇲🦅🗽🙏🌹

Reply
Share
41 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julie Kelly · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture