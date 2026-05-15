Panic on the Air
Comey, Brennan, and the accidental temp chief of the FBI among others are spreading out across cable news shows where sympathetic hosts help cushion the pending blow of comeuppance.
Perpetrators of the decade-long lawfare against President Trump and the Deep State saboteurs of the current administration are taking their latest sob stories to sympathetic cable news anchors in an orchestrated attempt to accelerate the smear campaign against the Department of Justice, now under the leadership of acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.