The Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet next week in a highly-anticipated event given the president’s recent criticism of Jerome Powell and his firing of Lisa Cook, the scandal-ridden Biden appointee.

We asked James Fishback, an expert on the fed and the litigation surrounding Cook’s removal, to explain everything. And he did. I am sure you’ll learn a lot, as did I!

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ep-198-julie-and-liz-talk-to-james-fishback-about-the/id1534423504?i=1000725208167

And a little more on James here:

https://fshbck.com/