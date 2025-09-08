Podcast Interview with James Fishback
In case you don't subscribe to my podcast, I wanted to share it here. A really fascinating conversation with a young up-and-coming leader of the MAGA movement.
The Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet next week in a highly-anticipated event given the president’s recent criticism of Jerome Powell and his firing of Lisa Cook, the scandal-ridden Biden appointee.
We asked James Fishback, an expert on the fed and the litigation surrounding Cook’s removal, to explain everything. And he did. I am sure you’ll learn a lot, as did I!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ep-198-julie-and-liz-talk-to-james-fishback-about-the/id1534423504?i=1000725208167
And a little more on James here:
