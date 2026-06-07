President Trump ended a testy (is there any other type?) interview this weekend with Kristen Welker, the host of NBC News’ '“Meet the Press.” The pair clashed over the prosecution of January 6 protesters and whether any or all are entitled to some form of restitution for being politically targeted by Joe Biden’s Department of Justice for four years. Last week, Senate leaders again reiterated their opposition to the “anti-weaponization” fund announced by the administration in May; Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters the fund is “off the table.”