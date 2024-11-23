Purple Heart Veteran Describes His Participation in Jan 6 and What Happened Next
Captain Chris Kuehne went to Washington to support President Trump on January 6. He committed no violence and helped police, but the DOJ hunted him down and tried to destroy his life.
I wanted to share my podcast this week—Liz Sheld and I interviewed Captain Chris Kuehne, a Purple Heart combat veteran who participated in the events of January 6, including coming in contact with at least one FBI informant.
What happened to Chris and his family—his wife suffered a miscarriage the day after the FBI raided his home with weapons drawn in front of their young son—is one of many similar stories about how the Biden Department of Justice, working hand in glove with DC judges, have attempted to ruin Trump supporters for protesting in the capital that day.
Please keep this family and all J6ers in your prayers.
https://blubrry.com/happyhourjulieliz/138738195/ep-173-julie-and-liz-talk-to-christopher-kuehne-decorated-combat-veteran-purple-heart-recipient-and-j6-political-prisoner/
Also some pointed out that the GiveSendGo link in the podcast isn’t correct.
Thank you for posting this interview. I will listen while I clean house. I've been following this particular story via your X account. You are a great American for bravely shining the light of truth on the travesty of J6 prosecutions, while most journalists and legacy media ignored or misreported what actually happened.
