Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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War Eagle's avatar
War Eagle
2h

Thanks Julie for sharing this story. The democrat party has become the anti Trump first and second anti American. Just look at the current anti American candidates running for office all across America . Democrats continue to elect those who publicly hate America, several of which were not even born in our great country. Once Trump leaves office the “resist” will not stop, it will continue until they destroy our country. If America hating candidates continue being elected to higher offices America is destined to fail.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
1h

The “Resist” crowd is not defending democracy. It is resisting the consequences of democracy. That distinction matters. If Trump campaigned on enforcing immigration law and voters put him back in office, then ICE doing its job is not fascism. It is the executive branch executing laws Congress passed. The left can oppose the policy, sue over abuses, campaign against it, and try to win the next election. That is constitutional politics. But treating the enforcement of existing law as inherently illegitimate because the policy offends them is not civic virtue. It is a refusal to be governed when they lose.

Eastman’s South Carolina comparison lands because the principle is the same, even if the circumstances are different. A free republic cannot survive if one faction decides that election losses are optional and lawful authority becomes fascism whenever the other side holds it. The Democrat Party spent years normalizing this posture: Russia hysteria, impeachment as theater, lawfare, No Kings rallies, No ICE signs, and celebrity resistance pageants where aging cultural elites congratulate themselves for opposing the voters.

The Deep State-media complex rewards this because resistance is a business model. It turns defeat into martyrdom, law enforcement into tyranny, and ordinary citizens who voted differently into enemies of civilization. No. Elections have consequences. If the left wants different immigration laws, win Congress and change them. Until then, obey the law, respect the result, and stop pretending that losing power is the same thing as living under fascism.

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