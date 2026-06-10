Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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Daniel Sullivan's avatar
Daniel Sullivan
1d

When the major tournaments resorted to the petty practice of removing the Russian flag next to the names, I started rooting for every single Russian player in any given tournament. Cheering for the spoiler is the reason to tune in if you still enjoy watching Tennis. I’m delighted that Andreeva took the French Open.

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Lynette's avatar
Lynette
1dEdited

The tennis organizations and tournaments should fine the mean Ukrainian girls.

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