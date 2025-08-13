Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

User's avatar
Pete Healey
Pete Healey
14h

While this VN Vet finds some brilliance in this post; I nevertheless, have a bone to pick...

"Democrats, the media, and NeverTrumpers will never move on from the four-hour protest that happened nearly five years ago"

W R O N G !

The minute we produce the evidence it was all a FEDSURRECTION they will not just "move on" they'll criticize us for living on yesterday's news. No need to talk about the grandmas, vets and other patriots whose lives were destroyed, no need to talk about the four (Yes FOUR, count 'em, BABBIT, BOYLAND, GREESON, & PHILLIPS) innocents killed that day (Most media on our side only know of one!!!) It will suddenly be forgotten and never to be spoken of again.

sandy picard's avatar
sandy picard
14h

I want J6 laid to rest so badly. The pieces are coming together. But it needs to be laid to rest and Pelosi, Pence et.al., the FBI and their hired henchmen and Capitol Police who are responsible for the murder and mayhem (and got medals for their actions) tried, convicted and jailed. Then I want to see MSNBC implode and disappear from sight forever.

