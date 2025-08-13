So with all props to the Charlie Daniels Band—who in 1982 released the song, “Still in Saigon” about troops suffering the effects of the Vietnam War—I reworked the lyrics to fit the apparent PTSD suffered by the elite class especially the media about Jan 6:

“Got in an Uber Black from Georgetown

And got off on First and Capitol

I walked into a world of MAGA hats

The BLM riots forever gone

I could have gone to the CNN studio

Or I could have stayed in Kalorama

But I had to cover the insurrection

I couldn’t disappoint the boss

Four hours and fifteen minutes

The last ones were the worst Nancy Pelosi said

One minute I watched MAGA meemaws

And the next I watched the Qanon Shaman

No place to run to

Where I did not feel that insurrection

When I got home I stayed alone

And checked each door for Enrique Tarrio

Because I’m still in Jan 6

Still in Jan 6

I am still in Jan 6

In my mind

The grounds at the Capitol were covered in American flags

And smoke from police flashbangs

How dare Americans protest

At a government building on a Wednesday afternoon

Everybody says Jan 6 was like 9/11

So I’m sick and have no cure

Damned if I know how to get attention now

The insurrection was one place I was sure

Every January when it’s insurrection time

I smell the Wal-Mart, I hear “Stop the Steal”

I can’t tell my therapist

Afraid zhe/zhem will put me on more meds

That’s been four long years ago

And time stood still for the media

Now and then I catch myself

Eyes searching for a fake gallows with an orange noose

All the chants of “USA USA!”

Will be forever in my empty head

Mingled with the cries of Michael Fanone

And the silence of the real dead who I refuse to cover

Because I’m still in Jan 6

Still in Jan 6

I am still in Jan 6

In my mind’

Original lyrics:

Got on a plane in 'Frisco

And got off in Vietnam

I walked into a different world

The past forever gone



I could have gone to Canada

Or I could have stayed in school

But I was brought up differently

I couldn't break the rules



Thirteen months and fifteen days

The last ones were the worst

One minute I'd kneel down and pray

And the next I'd stand and curse



No place to run to

Where I did not feel that war

When I got home I stayed alone

And checked behind each door



Cuz I'm still in Saigon

Still in Saigon

I am still in Saigon

In my mind



The ground at home was covered in snow

And I was covered in sweat

My younger brother calls me a killer

And my daddy calls me a vet



Everybody says I'm someone else

And I'm sick and there's no cure

Damned if I know who I am

There was only one place I was sure



When i was still in Saigon

Still in Saigon

I am still in Saigon

In my mind



Every summer when it rains

I smell the jungle, I hear the planes

I can't tell no one, I feel ashamed

Afraid some day I'll go insane



That's been ten long years ago

And time has gone on by

Now and then I catch myself

Eyes searching through the sky



All the sounds of long ago

Will be forever in my head

Mingled with the wounded cries

And the silence of the dead



'Cuz I'm still in Saigon

Still in Saigon

I am still in Saigon

In my mind



I am still in Saigon

I am still in Saigon

Yes, I'm still in Saigon

In my mind