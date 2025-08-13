'Still in Jan 6'
The past few days proved again that Democrats, the media, and NeverTrumpers will never move on from the four-hour protest that happened nearly five years ago.
So with all props to the Charlie Daniels Band—who in 1982 released the song, “Still in Saigon” about troops suffering the effects of the Vietnam War—I reworked the lyrics to fit the apparent PTSD suffered by the elite class especially the media about Jan 6:
Declassified with Julie Kelly is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“Got in an Uber Black from Georgetown
And got off on First and Capitol
I walked into a world of MAGA hats
The BLM riots forever gone
I could have gone to the CNN studio
Or I could have stayed in Kalorama
But I had to cover the insurrection
I couldn’t disappoint the boss
Four hours and fifteen minutes
The last ones were the worst Nancy Pelosi said
One minute I watched MAGA meemaws
And the next I watched the Qanon Shaman
No place to run to
Where I did not feel that insurrection
When I got home I stayed alone
And checked each door for Enrique Tarrio
Because I’m still in Jan 6
Still in Jan 6
I am still in Jan 6
In my mind
The grounds at the Capitol were covered in American flags
And smoke from police flashbangs
How dare Americans protest
At a government building on a Wednesday afternoon
Everybody says Jan 6 was like 9/11
So I’m sick and have no cure
Damned if I know how to get attention now
The insurrection was one place I was sure
Every January when it’s insurrection time
I smell the Wal-Mart, I hear “Stop the Steal”
I can’t tell my therapist
Afraid zhe/zhem will put me on more meds
That’s been four long years ago
And time stood still for the media
Now and then I catch myself
Eyes searching for a fake gallows with an orange noose
All the chants of “USA USA!”
Will be forever in my empty head
Mingled with the cries of Michael Fanone
And the silence of the real dead who I refuse to cover
Because I’m still in Jan 6
Still in Jan 6
I am still in Jan 6
In my mind’
Original lyrics:
Got on a plane in 'Frisco
And got off in Vietnam
I walked into a different world
The past forever gone
I could have gone to Canada
Or I could have stayed in school
But I was brought up differently
I couldn't break the rules
Thirteen months and fifteen days
The last ones were the worst
One minute I'd kneel down and pray
And the next I'd stand and curse
No place to run to
Where I did not feel that war
When I got home I stayed alone
And checked behind each door
Cuz I'm still in Saigon
Still in Saigon
I am still in Saigon
In my mind
The ground at home was covered in snow
And I was covered in sweat
My younger brother calls me a killer
And my daddy calls me a vet
Everybody says I'm someone else
And I'm sick and there's no cure
Damned if I know who I am
There was only one place I was sure
When i was still in Saigon
Still in Saigon
I am still in Saigon
In my mind
Every summer when it rains
I smell the jungle, I hear the planes
I can't tell no one, I feel ashamed
Afraid some day I'll go insane
That's been ten long years ago
And time has gone on by
Now and then I catch myself
Eyes searching through the sky
All the sounds of long ago
Will be forever in my head
Mingled with the wounded cries
And the silence of the dead
'Cuz I'm still in Saigon
Still in Saigon
I am still in Saigon
In my mind
I am still in Saigon
I am still in Saigon
Yes, I'm still in Saigon
In my mind
Declassified with Julie Kelly is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
While this VN Vet finds some brilliance in this post; I nevertheless, have a bone to pick...
"Democrats, the media, and NeverTrumpers will never move on from the four-hour protest that happened nearly five years ago"
W R O N G !
The minute we produce the evidence it was all a FEDSURRECTION they will not just "move on" they'll criticize us for living on yesterday's news. No need to talk about the grandmas, vets and other patriots whose lives were destroyed, no need to talk about the four (Yes FOUR, count 'em, BABBIT, BOYLAND, GREESON, & PHILLIPS) innocents killed that day (Most media on our side only know of one!!!) It will suddenly be forgotten and never to be spoken of again.
I want J6 laid to rest so badly. The pieces are coming together. But it needs to be laid to rest and Pelosi, Pence et.al., the FBI and their hired henchmen and Capitol Police who are responsible for the murder and mayhem (and got medals for their actions) tried, convicted and jailed. Then I want to see MSNBC implode and disappear from sight forever.