K3
2h

Can I get some free legal representation to sue Norm and his friends for threatening me and causing great harm?

As a class action.

Just to use his own class action claims:

- he is enabling millions of illegal aliens to reside and use taxpayer resources in my country;

- he is degrading the safety of my streets and the educational opportunities of my children and grandchildren by defending these alien invaders;

- he is deflecting housing and social services from my needy legal resident neighbors and veterans to those who have intentionally broken the immigration laws of our land;

- he is diluting the value of my vote by working to protect the aliens who get counted in determining the accurate census of legal residents in our nation, state, and local units of government;

- he is illegally allocating financial resources, apportioned based on census data, from legal resident taxpayers.

All of these injustices cause me significant and irreparable damage and harm - financial, psychological, and physical.

It raises by blood glucose level, gives me headaches, and makes me anxious and fearful for my own future.

As well as that of my spouse, children, grandchildren, and as yet-to-be conceived future generations.

NothingButNet
2h

Great post, Julie. This demonstrates a remarkable skill possessed by most left wing lunatics - they can simultaneously speak out of both sides of their mouths! Truly incredible!

I am somewhat confused about the broader picture. If one can assemble a class of individuals who claim damage from proposed executive orders or legislation, can’t that approach be utilized to stop virtually any legislative action?? One can always find people who claim they are damaged from just about any executive action or legislation. Am I missing something? Thanks!

